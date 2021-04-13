Navalny out of prison infirmary as his condition improves, agency claims

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexei Navalny who is serving his prison sentence in the Yves Rocher case has been discharged from the infirmary as his health condition improved, the Vladimir Region office of the Federal Penitentiary Service said in a statement Tuesday in response to a TASS request.

"Convict A. Navalny was placed in the medical unit of the Penal Colony Number 2 in the Vladimir Region under constant observation of medical workers between April 5 and 9. On April 9, his was brought back to the prison cell as his health condition got better," the statement reads.

According to the agency, tests did not confirm that Navalny is ill with tuberculosis or COVID-19. Doctors reviewed his condition and noted that it was satisfactory.

The office also clarified that convicts receive meals in accordance with the demands of current legislations.

Moscow’s Simonovsky court on February 2 replaced Navalny’s suspended 3.5-year prison term in the Yves Rocher case with a real one due to numerous violations of the rules the sentence required. According to the blogger’s lawyer, Navalny will spend a little over two years behind bars.