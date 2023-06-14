Russian developer unveils heavyweight, all-weather drone

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Center of Integrated Unmanned Solutions has developed the Ultimatum, an all-weather, first-person view (FPV) drone with a higher-than-average payload, Dmitry Kuzyakin, CEO of the center, told TASS on Wednesday.

The Ultimatum is the latest in the line of all-purpose Joker FPV drones. "Our product can operate in the most severe weather conditions. There is no wind or water flow anywhere on the planet that could bring the Ultimatum down, only if the drone is under a waterfall. Our devices can now operate even in weather where birds are afraid to fly," the executive said.

The drone can also be operated in subzero temperatures. "We were working at a temperature of minus 29 degrees [Celsius] and the drones carried out their functions," Kuzyakin said. Payload data for the drone cannot be disclosed at this point, he noted. "I can say only that the drone can easily carry a brick," the CEO said.