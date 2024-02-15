Putin praises T-90 tank as the best in world

NIZHNY TAGIL, February 15. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin praised T-90 Proryv tank during a trip to Uralvagonzavod producer, but called to design new hardware.

"We need modern hardware, including T-90 Proryv tanks which you produce," he told workers at the enterprise.

"T-90 is the best tank in the world without any exaggeration. Our tankmen and the adversary recognize it as the best in the world," he said.

However, any hardware gets outdated with time. "We have to think about new generations of hardware. The designers know what to make and are working already," the president said.