Smart drone return technology created in Russia — developer

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. The smart drone technology enabling a drone to return back to the launch site under a predetermined route in absence of the GPS signal was developed in Russia, an official spokesperson of the Astron-Aero design bureau told TASS at the Army 2024 forum.

"The technology we call the ‘smart drone’ is an area of our activities. It comprises the drone flight and return in conditions of absence of the GPS signal. Our drone is flying under the optical flow technology, that is, it develops the route on its own using a computer with reference to terrain. In case of GPS signal loss the drone may return to the start area using the same route," the company said.

Astron-Aero plans to test the technology in September. "Application of the technology will make it possible to avoid the loss of costly unmanned aerial vehicles if they lose the control signal. September 2024 is the deadline to complete efforts on the technology and its pilot use," the spokesperson added.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region. Specimens of armament, materiel and special vehicles will be showed to participants during the event. TASS is the strategic media partner of the forum.