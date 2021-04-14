Putin-Biden conversation on April 13 was businesslike — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The tone of the telephone conversation Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held on April 13 was businesslike and the conversation itself, rather long, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

"It was businesslike," the Kremlin official said, when asked how he would describe the tone of the conversation between the two leaders.

He added that the long list of themes that were touched upon was a clear sign the conversation was "long enough."

The US leader made a telephone call to his Russian counterpart on Tuesday. According to the Kremlin’s press service, Biden suggested considering the possibility of a face-to-face meeting in the foreseeable future and expressed interest in normalizing bilateral relations and maintaining strategic stability. Putin explained Russia’s approaches to the political settlement in Ukraine, based on the Minsk Accords. The two leaders agreed to issue instructions to the Russian and US agencies concerned to work on the questions raised during the conversation.