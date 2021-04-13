Biden suggests Putin consider personal meeting in near future

It is noted that the leaders discussed in detail the current state of Russian-US relations and some aspects of the international agenda. "The US president proposed considering the possibility of holding a personal meeting on the highest level in the foreseeable future," the statement reads.

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin suggested considering a possible highest-level personal meeting in the foreseeable future, the Kremlin press service reported Tuesday following the conversation between the leaders.

The Kremlin press service stressed that the presidents expressed "readiness to continue the dialogue on key areas of ensuring global security which would meet interests of not just Russia and the US but the whole international community as well."

"Joe Biden voiced interest in normalizing the state of affairs on the bilateral track and establishing stable and predictable cooperation on such acute problems as ensuring strategic stability and arms control, the Iranian nuclear program, the situation in Afghanistan and global climate change," the Kremlin statement notes.

Moreover, Biden confirmed Putin’s invitation to attend a climate summit which will be held via videoconference on April 22-23. "It has been agreed to instruct relevant agencies to work through the issues touched upon in the phone call," the statement reads.

This is the second phone call between Putin and Biden. The first such exchange took place on January 26 and lasted about 35 minutes. The leaders then particularly expressed satisfaction over the exchange of diplomatic notes on the same day marking the extension of the New START treaty, discussed possibilities for cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, trade, economy and other spheres, the topic of international agreements and other pressing issues.