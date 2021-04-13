Putin outlines approaches to political settlement in Ukraine to Biden

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has articulated approaches to political settlement in Ukraine to his US counterpart Joe Biden, the exchange took place in a phone call between the two leaders, the Kremlin press service reported Tuesday.

"When exchanging opinions on the domestic Ukrainian crisis, Vladimir Putin outlined approaches to political settlement rooted in the Minsk Package of Measures," the statement reads.

Earlier, the White House also reported that the two presidents had had a conversation. In particular, Biden expressed concern over the situation on the Ukrainian border and called on Moscow to "de-escalate tensions."

"President Biden emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The President voiced our concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine’s borders, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions," the White House statement reads.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that movement of Russian troops inside their own country should not raise concerns in other states. Peskov underlined that these movements do not threaten any states in any way. He also said that the Donbass conflict is exclusively a domestic Ukrainian affair, adding that Russian troops never took part in it.