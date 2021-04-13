Kremlin says ‘Russian threat’ being hyped by some states to justify their bellicose steps

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Statements about the alleged Russian threat made by a number of countries are meant to justify these countries’ unfriendly steps, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Russia itself has never posed a threat to anyone. Any reasoning that Russia is a threat, and it is necessary to respond to that threat, is nothing but attempts to find, create some illusory threat in order to use it to justify one’s unfriendly steps," he said.

Peskov noted that there had been many occasions over the past 100 years when Russia was threatened. "Back then, Russia responded," he said.