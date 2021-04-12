Russia working towards stopping to use West-controlled payment systems - Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia thinks it necessary to take steps towards de-dollarization, to shift to payments in national currencies and to stop using West-controlled international payment systems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with IRNA news agency.

"It is equally important to step up efforts to reduce risks associated with sanctions and potential expenses for economic operators. In particular, gradual steps should be taken to move towards de-dollarization of national economies and transition to payments in national or alternative currencies, as well as to stop using international payment systems controlled by the West. Russia has been working actively to that end. We see great prospects for cooperation in that field with all interested international partners.

He stressed that Russia’s position concerning Washington’s sanction policy remained unchanged. Moscow will "continue to reject any unilateral restrictions, which - on top of everything else - affect the most disadvantaged groups of the population."

"Russia has been vocal about the inadmissibility of such restrictions at various international platforms, including the United Nations. I am pleased to note that our position is widely supported by members of the world community," he added.