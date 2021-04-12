Lebanese prime minister to visit Russia in coming days — Lavrov

CAIRO, April 12. /TASS/. Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is expected to visit Russia in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Monday.

"We expect Prime Minister Saad Hariri to arrive in Russia in the coming days," he said, adding: "We will also receive representatives of the country’s other leading political forces." "We will urge them to realize their responsibility to the country and people and form a government that will reflect the interests of all parts of Lebanon’s society," the Russian top diplomat noted.

Lavrov emphasized that it was only possible to resolve the country’s political crisis through the efforts of Lebanon’s people that would involve all political forces, as well as ethnic and religious groups. "There should be no externally imposed patterns, even if they are based on the promises of financial assistance," Lavrov said.