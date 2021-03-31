Russia to provide adequate response to Australian sanctions, says Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russia will provide an adequate response to sanctions, imposed by Australia against four Russian companies and one person over the construction of the Kerch (Crimean) Bridge, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"Displaying an obvious lack of independence in foreign policy and unwillingness to objectively assess the situation in Crimea, Australia supports all anti-Russian outbursts of the US and its satellites, however ridiculous they may look. Naturally, unfriendly steps of the Australian ruling circles will not be left without an adequate response from our side," she noted.