Australia slaps sanctions against four Russian companies and one individual

TASS, March 30. Australia has imposed sanctions against four Russian companies and one individual linked to the Crimean Bridge’s construction, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade stated on Tuesday.

"Australia has imposed targeted financial sanctions and travel bans against a Russian individual and four Russian companies connected to the construction and operation of the Kerch Strait Railway Bridge," according to the statement by Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne.

According to the minister, the decision on the restrictions was made in coordination with Canada and aligned with action taken by the United Kingdom and European Union.

Today’s Australian listings bring the total to 168 individuals and 52 entities.

On Monday, Canada slapped new sanctions against Moscow over Crimea’s reunification with Russia. The sanctions targeted two individuals and four entities, related to building the Crimean Bridge. According to Ottawa, Russia allegedly violates the rights of people living in Crimea and illegally settles Russian citizens in the peninsula. Canada stands ready to "take further measures with our allies and partners as required."

After the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014, Crimea and Sevastopol held a referendum, in which 96.7% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification deal on March 18, 2014, which the Federation Council (upper house of the Russian parliament) ratified on March 21, 2014. Despite the convincing results of the referendum, Kiev refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.