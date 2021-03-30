Kremlin says no world leader has relations with Putin like Berlusconi, Schroeder had

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. No modern world leader had such close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin as former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview Tuesday.

"[Vladimir Putin] had friendly meetings with them in various formats," Peskov said. "As for current politicians, I think Putin did not have such close communication formats with any of them."

Peskov noted that there are leaders, with whom Putin "spent many, many hours together," including Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"There are many [leaders], with whom [Putin] has rather trusting relations," the spokesman underscored.