Putin won’t let US speak with Russia from the position of force — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russia won’t let the US or any other country speak with it "from the position of force," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty newspaper published on Tuesday.

"The Americans keep repeating like a mantra: we will speak with everyone from the position of force. Neither [Russian President Vladimir Putin] nor anyone else in the Russian leadership will let the Americans or someone else talk to us like this. This is ruled out," Peskov said.

Speaking on whether it was possible to sever diplomatic ties with Washington, Peskov noted that he did not want to speak about "extreme scenarios."