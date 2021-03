Moscow has no relations with EU as organization today, Lavrov says

GUILIN /China/, March 23. /TASS/. There is no substance behind Western countries’ attempts to accuse Russia and China of adventurist actions in the so-called vaccine diplomacy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday at a joint news conference with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"[Western partners] are trying to portray Russia and China as some kind of adventurers in the field of the so-called vaccine diplomacy. This is absolutely not true," he said.