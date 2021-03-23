Moscow has no relations with EU as organization today, Lavrov says

GUILIN /China/, March 23. /TASS/. The entire infrastructure of relations with the European Union has been destroyed by unilateral steps taken by Brussels, so Moscow has no relations with that organization now, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday at a joint news conference with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"There are no relations with the European Union as an organization. The entire infrastructure of these relations has been destroyed by unilateral decisions made by Brussels," he said.

Russia will be ready for contacts to scale up cooperation with the EU when Brussels deems it necessary to eliminate anomalies in bilateral relations, according to Lavrov.

"If and when Europeans deem fit to eliminate these anomalies in contacts with their largest neighbor, of course, we will be ready to build up these relations based on equality, the search of balance of interests. In the meantime, there are no changes on the Western front, while in the East, in my opinion, we have a very intensive agenda, which is becoming more diverse every year," he noted.