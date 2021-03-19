Germany has general understanding that reunification with Crimea is over — envoy

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/.Germany has a general understanding that the issue of reunification of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia is closed, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev said in an interview Friday.

"There is a general understanding [in Germany] that the issue of Crimea’s return to the home port has concluded, it is closed, and even the most persistent of our opponents will have to come to terms with this," he said.

He added that the German citizens note the positive changes that took place on the peninsula in the last seven years, and see the perspectives of the peninsula’s development.

"Unfortunately, Berlin’s policy in this regard does not change, as well as [the policy] of other capitals. And today, any Kiev’s violations, be it [violations] of human rights, or freedom of the media, or extrajudicial persecution of the dissidents, Crimea’s energy and water blockade are met if not with understanding then definitely without condemnation," he concluded.

Seven years ago, the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol reunited with Russia, following the March 16, 2014, referendum, held amid a coup d’etat in Ukraine. The referendum, attended by over 80% of eligible voters, resulted in the overwhelming vote (96% on average) in favor of accession to Russia.