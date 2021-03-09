Peace conference on Afghanistan due in Moscow on March 18 confirmed

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the peace conference on Afghanistan is expected to take place on March 18 in Moscow.

"It is being planned," the Ministry said, answering a question from TASS.

On Tuesday, Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Spokesman Fraidoon Khwazoon disclosed that Afghan politicians, including President Ashraf Ghani and Council Chairman Abdullah Abdullah, received invitations to the participate in March 18 peace conference in Russia. The spokesman noted that the conference would also be attended by the Taliban movement and representatives of other countries.