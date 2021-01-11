Settlement in South Caucasus will be beneficial for Moscow-Baku relations — Putin

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he thinks that the settlement in South Caucasus will be beneficial for relations between Moscow and Baku.

"I hope very much that settlement efforts in South Caucasus will be beneficial for our bilateral relations," he said during talks with his visiting Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.

"I am convinced that this settlement will make our ties even closer, making it possible for us to build our relations on a more systemic basis not only in the economic but also in the humanitarian sphere," Putin stressed.

"Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are now developing quite successfully," the Russian president noted, adding that it is especially applicable to economic aspects as the two countries "have a lot of common areas of work and a lot of converging economic interests."

He thanked Aliyev for coming to Moscow. "The major event of last year was the difficult situation and its difficult development in Nagorno-Karabakh," Putin said. "I would like to express satisfaction that we have managed to stop hostilities, to stop bloodshed." He hailed the role of the Russian peacekeeping mission, saying that the "situation is generally normalizing."

"It is of paramount importance that today we have signed a joint statement resting on the commitment to a lasting resolution," the Russian president emphasized.