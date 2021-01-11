Situation in Karabakh is calm, more than 48,000 refugees return home — Putin

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is calm, more than 48,000 refugees have returned to the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at negotiations with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow on Monday.

"The situation in the region is calm. We have been doing a great deal to promote the safe return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their homes. Since November 14, 2020 more than 48,000 people have returned to Karabakh," Putin said.

Russia has mediated the exchange of prisoners of war and bodies of those killed. The international humanitarian response center is up and running to address "crucial issues of restoring life in cities and communities to normal, repairing ruined infrastructure and protecting historical, religious and cultural monuments."

"The center’s personnel are restoring electric and thermal power supply. More than 800 tonnes of building materials and 1.5 million tonnes of humanitarian cargo have been delivered to the conflict zone. Medical assistance is being provided for the population. Mine clearance has been carried out on an area of 479 hectares; 182 kilometers of roads and 710 buildings have been checked. More than 22,000 explosive items have been found and eliminated," Putin said.