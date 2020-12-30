Putin signs bill criminalizing online slander into law

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill criminalizing online slander into law. The document has been published on the official website containing legal information.
The document amends Article 128.1 of the Russian Criminal Code, which initially carried penalties for slanderous statements made publicly and in the media. The amendment criminalizes slander on the Internet.
According to the amended law, those convicted of slander in public speech, on the Internet and in the media face a fine of up to one mln rubles ($13,400), a prison term of up to two years or community service of up to 240 hours.
The document also tightens penalties for slander involving abuse of one’s official position (a prison term of up to three years) and slanderous allegations about rape and other serious crimes (a prison term of up to five years).