Putin signs law banning funding of rallies from abroad

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law banning foreign funding of rallies, which obligates protest organizers to provide details of their funding allocated for the organization of public events. The document was published on Wednesday on the official legal information portal.

The law bans organization of public events funded by foreign states, organizations, citizens and stateless persons, as well as non-commercial organizations listed as foreign agents, Russians under 16 years of age, anonymous benefactors and legal entities registered less than one year before transferring funds or property. Unregistered public organizations and individuals branded as foreign agents will not be allowed to fund protests either.

According to the law, protest organizers will now be required to submit information on the funding of their event to the authorities. This measure will concern events that include over 500 participants.