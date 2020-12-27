Intra-Ukrainian conflict is ever harder to settle, Peskov says

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. A settlement in Ukraine will be ever harder to achieve as time flies, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned.

"It’s an intra-Ukrainian conflict on the agenda. Neither Russia, nor France, nor Germany are participants in or parties to this conflict. Russia, France and Germany have been doing everything in their powers to help Ukraine settle the conflict," Peskov said in an interview to the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on the federal television news channel Rossiya-1. He warned, though, that "as time flies, the settlement is ever harder to achieve."

"Kiev’s passiveness in implementing the adopted decisions is clear to the naked eye in Paris and in Berlin. Both Paris and Berlin make no secret of their disappointment over many aspects of this situation," Peskov said.

He remarked that no proposals for contacts were being made to Moscow from the Ukrainian side for the time being.

"Nobody makes any phone calls," the Kremlin official said. "Not that the process of implementing the agreements that were achieved in Paris and the Minsk package of measures is stalled. Some individual ideas have materialized, but by and large nobody has even tried to work on them in earnest.