Russia donates 2mln Swiss francs to ICRC to address humanitarian needs in Karabakh

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia has made a contribution of two million Swiss francs ($2.25mln) to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to tackle humanitarian issues in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"In accordance with the decision of the government of the Russian Federation, a voluntary contribution worth two million Swiss francs was made to the ICRC to finance the costs related to the measures taken to offset the humanitarian impact of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the field was one of the priorities in "fruitful cooperation of the Russian Federation with the ICRC."

"Our country is taking extensive ​​​​​​efforts to help the civilian population and to restore civilian infrastructure in the region," the ministry said adding that Moscow is open to cooperation with the ICRC in the future and hopes that the committee’s efficient work will be continued.

On November 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a televised interview with Rossiya-24 channel that during ICRC President Peter Maurer’s visit to Moscow Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the proposal to earmark a voluntary contribution for the IRCR efforts in Nagorno-Karabakh.