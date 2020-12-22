Moscow expects US to return to Iran nuclear deal, says Russian deputy envoy

UNITED NATIONS, December 22. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the US will soon rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said, addressing the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

"The most logical thing for the US to do would be to fully rejoin the previous agreements within the JCPOA, without preconditions, of course," he pointed out.

"We expect that the new US administration will realize that and take the right steps in the near future. The entire world will benefit from it," the Russian diplomat added.

"Over the past six months, we have seen how fragile the balance of interests that the nuclear deal is based on is," Polyansky added. He was hopeful that the US would eventually "draw the right conclusions what happened." "No one asked the US to take on the role of a global police officer and now, attempts to fit the role look outdated, as well as the irresponsible and arrogant policy of unilateral pressure, which will eventually damage the one that pursues it," the Russian deputy permanent representative noted.

The future of the JCPOA was put into question after the United States had unilaterally withdrawn from the deal on May 8, 2018, and introduced oil sanctions on Iran. A year later, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced a phased reduction of Tehran’s commitments under the agreement.