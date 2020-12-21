Russian State Council to build relations between public power bodies, Secretary says

"The constitutional amendments introduce a new legal category: the public power," Levitin pointed out. "In order to ensure a coordinated operation of all bodies of power, to take their opinion into account during decision-making, special authority is needed. This authority exactly is laid out in the […] law on the State Council."

He reminded that the head of state pointed out the State Council’s great importance in the state control system, which led to cementing the Council’s status in the Constitution.

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The State Council, in its new format, approved by the new federal law, will build interaction between all power bodies, State Council Secretary, presidential aide Igor Levitin said Monday.

The presidential aide noted that the State Council will continue preparing proposals for the President on key issues of internal and foreign policy, as well as for various directions of social and economic development. Cementing the State Council’s authority in the Constitution will raise the status of decisions it makes. The State Council will play a large role in the implementation of national projects, Levitin added.

He pointed out that the Council has new functions now, too.

"Before the law was adopted, the State Council was a venue for establishment of productive work of the government and the regions," the Secretary said. "Now, the area of influence is extended. Now, we will build relations between all bodies of public power."

Besides, the council will be able to analyze the practice of state and municipal control, develop proposals on its improvement.

"The State council will take part in development and negotiation of criteria and efficiency indicators for regional executive power and self-governance," Levitin added. "That means the efficiency of governors and local powers will be assessed at the State council.

The Council will also decide on encouragement measures for Russian regions and municipalities.