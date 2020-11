Lavrov arrives in Yerevan

YEREVAN, November 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Armenia on Saturday, the Russian delegation told TASS.

"Lavrov has arrived in Yerevan," the delegation said confirming that the interdepartmental delegation is in the capital of Armenia.

Earlier it was reported that Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu arrived in Yerevan as part of an interdepartmental delegation of the Russian Federation. The members of the interdepartmental delegation will meet on Saturday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the Russian leader, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stop at occupied positions, while Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region.