Lavrov, Bosnian Serb leader discuss implementation of Dayton Agreement

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik held a telephone conversation on Thursday, discussing bilateral matters and the implementation of the Dayton Agreement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"Since Sergey Lavrov’s working visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, scheduled for October 28, had to be delayed, the parties discussed bilateral issues and matters concerning the implementation of the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina (the Dayton Agreement) and ways to oppose attempts to revise the document, which is crucial for security in the Balkans and has to be respected by everyone, including EU members and NATO," the statement reads.

The General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina (the Dayton Agreement) was reached in Dayton, United States, on November 1, 1995, and signed in Paris on December 14, 1995. The agreement, which put an end to the Bosnian War, particularly concerns the state structure of Bosnia and Herzegovina and various aspects of the settlement process.