Participating is ‘pointless’: Moscow sees no reason to continue trilateral talks on MH17

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia’s further participation in trilateral consultations with the Netherlands and Australia on the Malaysian Boeing that crashed over Donbass in July 2014 is pointless. The Hague is responsible for sabotaging the consultations, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement made public on Thursday said.

"When in 2018, we agreed to conduct trilateral consultations with Australia and the Netherlands on the entire range of issues related to the crash of flight МН17, we proceeded from the fact that such consultations would, based on the facts, establish the true causes of the crash of flight МН17. However, it appears that Australia and the Netherlands have never wanted to figure out what had really happened in the summer of 2014 and were only planning to force Russia to admit its guilt and obtain compensation for the relatives of those killed," the Foreign Ministry pointed out.

"As a result, without even waiting for the interim results of the consultations, and there have been only three rounds, The Hague chose another path, filing an intergovernmental complaint against Russia with the ECHR. Such unfriendly actions by the Netherlands make the continuation of trilateral consultations and our participation in them pointless. Therefore, the responsibility for the disruption of the trilateral consultations fully lies on the shoulders of The Hague," the statement said.