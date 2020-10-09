Russia interested in discussing prospects for relations with Denmark — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia is interested in considering the reasons for the current chill in bilateral relations with Denmark and assessing the prospects for normalizing the dialogue for the benefit of the peoples of both countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a meeting with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod.

"I know that you prepared for today’s negotiations carefully, having announced them in the press several times," Lavrov said in his opening remarks. "We are likewise interested today in looking at the current state of relations between Russia and Denmark, the reasons for the current complications in them and the prospects for their development in the interests of our peoples, of course."

Russia’s top diplomat noted that the meeting in Moscow was a good opportunity to continue the dialogue with his Danish counterpart, which began on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2019.