Denmark authorizes Nord Stream 2 AG to operate gas pipeline on national shelf

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) issued a permit to Nord Stream 2 AG for operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on the country’s shelf subject to certain conditions providing for safe operation of gas pipelines, the regulator said on Thursday.

"The Danish Energy Agency has granted a permit to Nord Stream 2 AG to operate a section of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines on a number of conditions to ensure a safe operation of the pipelines," DEA said.

"Commissioning can only take place when at least one of the pipelines has been tested, verified and when relevant conditions in the construction permit and the operations permit have been met," the regulator noted.

Nord Stream 2 AG applied for the permit on November 18, 2019.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. To date, 93.5% of Nord Stream 2 has been finished. The construction was suspended at the end of 2019 when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped work due to US sanctions.