President Putin sends telegram of congratulations to new Emir of Kuwait

MOSCOW, October 1./TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and Kuwait meets the interests of the two countries and aims to strengthen peace and security in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telegram of congratulations to Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah over his accession to the throne.

Relations of Russia and Kuwait are friendly and constructive, the Russian president stressed, confirming a bid to continue joint work to develop bilateral cooperation along different trajectories, as well as partnership cooperation in international affairs. "This certainly meets the interests of the two peoples and goes in line with the strengthening of peace and security in the Middle East," said the telegram circulated by the Kremlin press service on Thursday.

The 83-year-old Crown Prince succeeded to the throne after Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, died at the age of 91 on Tuesday.