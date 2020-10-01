Putin hails cooperation with China in security field and anti-coronavirus fight

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Moscow values cooperation with Beijing in countering global security challenges, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telegram to Chinese President Xi Jinping on occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Republic, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday.

"The head of the Russian state emphasized that Russia attaches great importance to the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between the two states, and is determined to further step up bilateral dialogue and fruitful cooperation in various fields, as well as coordinate efforts in countering regional and global security challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic," the Kremlin press service stressed.

According to Putin, this cooperation "undoubtedly meets key interests of the Russian and Chinese peoples, goes along with the strengthening of security and stability across the entire world."

The Russian president also believes that "China has been confidently moving along the path of social and economic, scientific and technical development, and truly enjoys high authority in the world arena and plays a significant constructive role in international affairs."