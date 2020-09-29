Putin to visit South Korea after COVID-19 situation stabilizes, says Russian top diplomat

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to South Korea under safe sanitary and epidemiological measures in regard to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

"A regular political dialogue between our countries is in place, including at the summit level," Lavrov told Yonhap in an interview dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Russia. South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in paid an official visit to Russia in June 2018 and invited Putin to visit South Korea.

"One of the most important events was an official visit of South Korean President Moon Jae-in between June 21 and 23, 2018," Lavrov continued.

"We intend to consider plans of a possible visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to South Korea after the [global] sanitary and epidemiological situation normalizes," the top Russian diplomat stated.

Lavrov also said that South Korea is one of the key trade and economic partners of Russia around the globe.

"The volume of our bilateral trade is about to reach the figure of $25 billion," the Russian foreign minister said. "We pay particular attention to our cooperation within the Russian-Korean Interregional Forum, which is set to convene for its 3rd session next year in South Korea."

The Russian minister also said that the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries also coincided with the "Year of Mutual Exchange between Russia and South Korea in 2020."

"Unfortunately, we had to postpone numerous events within this project due to the novel coronavirus," he said. "However, we still hope to organize these events in 2021."

South Korea is currently 79th among other countries in terms of confirmed novel coronavirus cases, which exceed the figure of 23,660. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 406. More than 21,290 patients have been reported to recover from the virus.

