Germany impedes pre-investigation probe into Navalny incident, Moscow says

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The German government is impeding Russia’s pre-investigation trial into the Alexey Navalny incident by refusing to cooperate with Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Despite its obligations under the 1959 European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters and two additional protocols to it, the German government is actively trying to impede a pre-investigation probe into the Alexey Navalny incident, which is underway in Russia, and hinder efforts to find out the truth," the statement reads.

"This is illustrated by the fact that Germany refuses to cooperate with Russian law enforcement agencies and medical facilities, ignores legitimate requests from the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office and keeps citing the expert capacity of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.