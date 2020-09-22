Russia’s top diplomat urges to stave off attempts to weaken arms control framework

UNITED NAITONS, September 22. /TASS/. In his speech at the UN General Assembly high-level meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged to stave off attempts to weaken the global arms control framework.

"We need to stave off attempts to weaken arms controls, disarmament and non-proliferation frameworks for the sake of global stability," he said in a video statement on behalf of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at the UN General Assembly high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN.

"Special attention must be given to fending off transnational threats, including the deployment of foreign terrorist fighters to conflict zones, chemical and biological terrorism, as well as ensuring that outer space is used for peaceful purposes," Lavrov continued.

Russia’s top diplomat went on to say that the United Nations should remain focused on facilitating development, which is an indispensable condition for strengthening peace.

"It is essential that the decolonisation process, which is complicated by the determination of the former colonial powers to maintain their influence in a new environment, is brought to an end," the minister said.

According to Lavrov, the future of the global organization is in the hands of its member states.

"Just like in 1945, we need to cast aside our differences and come together for the sake of delivering on common objectives based on equitable dialogue and the mutual respect for one another’s interests. The UN offers all the necessary conditions to this effect," he said.

UN mandate system

In his speech, Lavrov called for preventing the mandates of the UN’s major bodies from being diluted and and their responsibilities from overlapping.

"In today’s world, the UN must remain an effective structure carrying out coordinated work strictly in keeping with its Charter. We cannot allow the mandates of the main bodies within the UN system to be diluted or have their responsibilities overlap, since this would only set us back from achieving our goals," he said.

According to Lavrov, the UN should take into consideration the experience of regional organisations like the CSTO while conducting its day-to-day operations.

"Settling conflicts exclusively by peaceful, political and diplomatic means within the framework of internationally recognized negotiating formats and based on international norms must remain among the main objectives for the international community," Russia’s top diplomat continued.

He added that stepping up cooperation in fighting terrorism and its links with organized crime should remain an absolute priority.

"Ensuring international cyber security is becoming increasingly important with the development of information and communications technology that are used to further terrorist, criminal and military ends," Lavrov added.

A high-level event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN is taking place in New York on September 21-22. A video address by Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of the UN General Assembly’s 75th session is scheduled for September 22.