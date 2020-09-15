Belarusian, Russian premiers discuss implementation of agreements reached by presidents

MINSK, September 15. /TASS/. Belarusian and Russian Prime Ministers, Roman Golovchenko and Mikhail Mishustin, discussed issues of the implementation of the agreements reached by the two countries’ presidents in Sochi on September 14, Belarusian prime ministers’ press secretary Alexandra Isayeva said on Tuesday.

"The prime ministers discussed issues of closer cooperation in the financial, trade-and-economic, and energy spheres, including in the light of agreements reached by Presidents Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and Vladimir Putin of Russia during their meeting in Sochi on September 14, 2020," she wrote on her Facebook account.

The press service of the Russian government said earlier in the day that the two prime ministers had discussed a number of current issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade-and-economic sphere and cooperation within the Union State.

The two countries’ presidents, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, held talks in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Monday to discuss key issues of bilateral relations.