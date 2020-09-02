Russia’s intelligence keeps an eye on situation in Belarus, Western plans

"We keep a close watch on the situation. We are in touch with the Belarussian special services. We keep in focus on everything that is happening on the Western side - the ideas that exist there and the plans being made - and inform our colleagues," Naryshkin said.

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR keeps a close watch on the current developments in Belarus, as well as the West’s plans for that country, and maintains permanent contact with the Belarussian special services, SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin told the media on Wednesday.

Earlier, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed as impermissible any foreign intervention in the country’s internal affairs and promised a firm rebuff. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier said that at a meeting with US First Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Beegan he drew attention to the fact some countries were unhappy about stabilization in Belarus. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Foreign Ministry interpreted current actions by the United States and a number of EU countries as interference in the internal affairs of Belarus, adding that there was ample evidence to confirm this.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, the incumbent, Alexander Lukashenko, received 80.1% of the votes. Lukashenko’s rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya collected 10.12%. She did not recognize the election returns. Shortly after that she moved to neighboring Lithuania, where she has been since then. The election returns triggered mass demonstrations in several Belarussian cities. During the first days of protests there were clashes with police. The opposition’s Coordination Council has been calling for further protests. The authorities say the illegal demonstrations must be brought to an end.