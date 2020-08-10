Russian Foreign Ministry vows response to expulsion of Russian diplomats from Slovakia

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russia will come up with a mirror-like response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Slovakia, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS Monday.
"Traditionally, a mirror-like response will follow," the diplomatic agency informed.
Reuters earlier reported that the Slovakian Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday that the national authorities were expelling three staffers of the Russian embassy in Bratislava. In accordance with the statement of the Slovak diplomatic agency quoted by Reuters, their activities allegedly violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.