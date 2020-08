PRAGUE, August 10. /TASS/. Slovakia expels three Russian diplomats, the Bratislava-based Markiza television channel said on Monday.

Markiza claims these people are officers of Russian intelligence services.

According to aktuality.sk, a Slovak internet media outlet, the diplomats were declared personae non gratae back on August 6.

The Russian embassy in Slovakia told TASS it doesn’t comment on reports in Slovak media.