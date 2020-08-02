Russian diplomat calls on Zelensky and his predecessors to discuss Minsk deal

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his predecessors should meet together to discuss the essence of the Minsk peace deal on settling the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page on Sunday.

The diplomat commented on a remark by Leonid Kravchuk, a former Ukrainian president and new head of Kiev’s delegation to the Contact Group for ironing out the crisis in Donbass, who said that he did not quite understand the essence of the special status of Donbass mentioned in the Minsk deal.

"Maybe instead of convening endless international summits they should finally hold a Ukrainian one, gather for a four-way meeting (former Ukrainian presidents Leonid Kravchuk, Leonid Kuchma, Pyotr Poroshenko and Zelensky) and try to understand what was written down in the Minsk agreements," Zakharova wrote. "The participants are familiar with the matter: two were in the Contact Group, one signed the Minsk documents and one made them part of his election campaign."

"It’s also important that two out of this quartet did not have any questions regarding the "Minsk package" and they never said that they did not understand something when energetically discussing the implementation with global capitals and calling on Moscow "not to stonewall the process." Let them tell the two others what was written down there," the diplomat noted.

In February 2015, participants of the Contact Group for settling the crisis in Donbass signed the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements, known as Minsk-2, which had been earlier backed by the Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) leaders. The document envisages not only ceasefire, the withdrawal of hardware, amnesty and the restoration of economic ties, but also a constitutional reform in Ukraine aimed at ensuring the decentralization of powers while taking into account a special status for Donbass. However, this plan has not been fulfilled due to Kiev’s stance.