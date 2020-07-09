Russia to present report on sustainable development goals to UN

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov will present a report on Russia's progress in achieving sustainable development goals to the United Nations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Russia will for the first time in history present a national review of progress in the implementation of sustainable development goals to the United Nations High-level Political Forum on July 14," she said.

According to Zakharova, it took two years to prepare the report, which contains "a deep analysis of social and economic changes in Russia aimed at achieving the goals that the international community set within the 2030 strategy, and gives an idea of the prospects for the implementation of the 2030 sustainable development goals established by the organization."

"The complete eradication of poverty based on the UN scale is one of the most significant achievements, as well as universal access to healthcare, education and energy for all of the country's residents," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted.

"Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov will present the review. There will also be an interactive session involving other delegations and members of non-governmental bodies," Zakharova added.