Supranational mechanism required to combat fakes, says Russian diplomat

"We can see it in a number of countries, we can see the trend of countering fakes at the national level. In particular, the package solution adopted instantly in China to fight fakes," the diplomat said. "This issue was not addressed so comprehensively in other states, but this discussion is underway in some form."

According to the diplomat, it is premature to evaluate these measures, because each state has their own particularities. "However, it seems that a certain supranational mechanism is required, which we have repeatedly said. But I reiterate that this is an issue that is yet to be addressed," Zakharova added.

She emphasized that the pandemic showed that this work is essential in spheres relating to healthcare and global issues.