Putin assures Constitutional amendments serve to unify the nation

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 3./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his confidence on Friday that the constitutional amendments had been approved according to the people’s will.
"The amendments are going into effect. They were approved according to the people’s will without any embellishment," the president stressed during an online conference with the working group that had drafted the amendments.
"The amendments to the Constitution concern everyone, and the final say could be only with the citizens of Russia," Putin stressed.
He once again thanked "all those who made their responsible choice". "We made this significant decision together, as a country, and it involves the values and fundamental principles that underlie the future development of Russia, make us one people, a single whole," the president emphasized.
The constitutional amendments were supported by 77.92% of Russians who took part in the nationwide vote, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said after counting 100% of ballots on Thursday.
According to the election commission, 21.27% of the voters were opposed to the amendments. The turnout was 65%, it said.