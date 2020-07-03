Putin assures Constitutional amendments serve to unify the nation

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 3./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his confidence on Friday that the constitutional amendments had been approved according to the people’s will.

"The amendments are going into effect. They were approved according to the people’s will without any embellishment," the president stressed during an online conference with the working group that had drafted the amendments.

"The amendments to the Constitution concern everyone, and the final say could be only with the citizens of Russia," Putin stressed.