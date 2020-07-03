Russia’s constitutional amendments enter into force July 4.
Shipbuilders to deliver nuclear-powered Akula-class sub to Russian Navy after upgrade
The nuclear-powered submarine fully completed the program of its trials
Deadlines for Nord Stream 2 completion to be reviewed after new US sanctions
The gas pipeline is 93% complete to date, according to official data
Russian Soyuz carrier rocket to orbit 15 foreign satellites in autumn
The Gonets next-generation satellite system will offer communications, including telephone services, in hard-to-access places, including the Arctic, and provide infrastructure for the Internet of things
Russia, India have no limits in developing cooperation, says senior diplomat
The deputy foreign minister noted that in addition to traditional spheres of cooperation, lately the two sides activated the interaction in new directions, including space and pharmaceuticals
77.92% of Russians support constitutional amendments
According to the latest data, the turnout was 65%
Allegations of Russia offering money to Taliban not confirmed by US intelligence
On Monday, Pentagon spokesman Johnathan Hoffman claimed that the US Department of Defense has no facts to recognize the allegations against Russia as credible
As many as 97% of German firms oppose US sanctions against Russia, Nord Stream 2
According to a survey, 59% of companies advocate retaliation and counter sanctions by the EU
Turkey cannot re-export Russian S-400 systems without Russia’s consent, official says
The US Defense News said on Monday Senate Majority Whip John Thune had proposed an amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act that would allow to buy Russian-made S-400 air defense systems from Turkey using the US Army’s missile procurement account
Russia, Belarus may return to integration plans this year
Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev emphasized that "economic integration does not threaten the issues of independence of Belarus and Russia, nor the issues of the sovereignty of our two countries"
Russia, Iran, Turkey view Israel’s military attacks in Syria as destabilizing - statement
According to the statement, the three presidents "reaffirmed the necessity to respect universally recognized international legal decisions"
FSB shuts down illicit firearms-making network in nationwide raid
The perpetrators were complicit in remodeling civil arms and weapons excavated in the Second World War battle zones to reinstate their combat capabilities
US senator prepares proposal to buy Russian-made S-400 air defense systems from Turkey
Senate Majority Whip John Thune has proposed an amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would allow the purchase to be made using the US Army’s missile procurement account
Russia reports less than 7,000 daily COVID-19 cases for sixth day in a row
The daily growth rate did not exceed 1%
78.03% Russians support constitutional amendments - CEC after counting 99% of ballots
According to the CEC, as many as 21.16% of votes were against
EU to open borders with 14 states starting July 1, Russia and US not included
The document notes that China may be the fifteenth state if it is willing to open its borders to EU residents
Russian troops receive over 700 latest and upgraded weapon systems
The rearming of the Army and the Navy continues, the Russian defense minister said
Turnout in Russian constitutional vote reaches 57.4%
The nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution kicked off on June 25
Russian volunteers vaccinated against COVID-19 do not show adverse symptoms - ministry
Clinical testing of a COVID-19 vaccine is held by the Russian Defense Ministry along with the Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology
US sanctions trying to stop Nord Stream 2 are unacceptable - German Foreign Office
Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen pointed out that, in addition to German, French, Dutch, and Austrian companies, as well as services, in particular, certification and supervision, may be at risk of restrictive measures
Roscosmos says US Crew Dragon spacecraft’s safety raises ‘some questions’
The company senior executive said Roscosmos would agree to the delivery of its cosmonauts to the International Space Station aboard a US Crew Dragon spacecraft only after it is certified
French government resigns
Earlier, French media reported disagreements between the prime minister and the president
No side effects seen for COVID-19 vaccine volunteers, says top Moscow medical university
She also noted that adverse side effects tend to occur immediately upon administering the inoculation or within the next few hours or days
Foreign leaders congratulate Putin on voting results over the phone
Among them is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Russia holds main voting day on constitutional amendments on July 1
By the decree of the President Vladimir Putin, this day has been declared non-working
Belarusian president points to unprecedented information pressure
According to Lukashenko, a violent struggle for territories, resources, markets and influence goes on in the world
New US sanctions to block 700 mln euro for Nord Stream 2 completion
According to Nord Stream 2 AG, these sanctions will also endanger about 12 bln euro of investments in the EU’s energy infrastructure
Supplies of MC-21 jet to customers may start in late 2021
The plane is to obtain the Russian type approval certificate in mid-2021, according to the Russian minister of industry and trade
Russia ready to supply coronavirus vaccine, medication to global market - health minister
From the first days, Russia has been providing assistance to the countries in Europe, America and Asia, international institutions, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union and the World Health Organization
Japan introduces ‘new lifestyle’ as it braces for second COVID-19 wave, says ambassador
According to the envoy, the measures taken allowed the country to flatten the curve in some 45 days
Russian Navy to receive heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser in 2022 after repairs
The head of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation declined to specify whether the ship would be armed with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles
Japan sticks to its position on Kurils in light of constitutional amendment in Russia
The amendment to the Russian constitution envisages a ban on ceding Russia’s territories
Russia’s Su-27 fighters scrambled to intercept US spy aircraft over Black Sea
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, according to the National Defense Control Center
Putin thanks Russians for support and trust
Putin also said that he understands those who voted against amendments to the constitution
Russia supplied weapons only to Afghan government, not to Taliban, says diplomat
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo never raised this issue at meetings with Russian colleagues, the spokeswoman pointed out
Shipbuilders complete dock repairs of Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship
Now the ship is going to be floated out, according to the Shipyard's representative
Minsk seeks to be Moscow’s closest ally - Russian ambassador
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier that his country was "the only ally Russia has left"
Russia has not made any decisions on opening borders for foreigners yet — Kremlin
In any case, the closed borders regime does not apply to official visits of delegations, the Kremlin spokesman said
Military guru gets 7-year prison term for passing classified FSB data to German firm
The defendant admitted partial guilt
Russia ready to export Avifavir for treatment of coronavirus amid global shortage
Last month, the drug was delivered across Russia's 35 regions and to the Republic of Belarus
