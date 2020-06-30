Russia against interference in China’s domestic affairs, says diplomat

GENEVA, June 30. /TASS/. Russia is against foreign interference in China’s domestic affairs, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said on Tuesday, noting that the discussion of the human rights aspect of the Hong Kong national security law within the United Nations Human Rights Council (UN HRC) is "biased and politicized."

"Discussion in UN HRC around possible negative #humanrights impact of the recent legislation on Hong Kong is highly biased and politicized. We reject external interference into the domestic affairs of #China," he wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China approved the law on national security in Hong Kong. The law will come into force on July 1. The new legislation aims to prevent and punish actions that undermine national security in Hong Kong, such as separatism, terrorism, undermining the state power and conspiring with foreign anti-Chinese forces.