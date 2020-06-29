Europe not to open borders to Russians at this stage — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. European nations do not consider reopening of their borders for Russians yet in view of the number of the registered COVID-19 patients, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for RT Monday.

"Europe is reopening now, but, considering the number of infections, Russia, as well as the US and Brazil, is currently viewed as a country that Europe will not reopen its borders for," he said.

According to Lavrov, Russia is currently reviewing the conditions for restoration of transport service with other nations. "We as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide information on the epidemiological situation in foreign countries. The Ministry will forward this information to the Russian agencies that will professionally assess how dangerous or safe it is," the top diplomat said.

When asked whether he is aware of a scheme that allows Russians to go abroad through Belarus, including Belavia and Turkish Airlines flights to Turkey, the foreign minister said that "we cannot bar people from using this option."

"However, of course, cautiousness and common sense must come into play when making such decisions," the minister noted.

Since June 15, almost all internal EU borders are open. Earlier, the European Commission recommended gradual reopening of external borders since July 1.

Due to the coronavirus spread, Russia completely shut down air service on March 27. Carriers are only allowed to conduct repatriation flights to bring passengers home.