MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. It is still possible that international flights from Russia may start in July, Transport Minister Evgeni Ditrikh told reporters on Friday.

"You may remember I expressed hope some time ago that we may start the international flights in July. This hope is still alive so far," the minister said. "As soon as we make sure that air traffic inside the country is safe, we will be ready to release our nationals to wide open space of the world’s atmosphere. I think we are not yet ready for that now," Ditrikh said.