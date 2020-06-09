Putin, Merkel note lack of progress in implementation of Minsk accords

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had a telephone conversation on Tuesday, noted the lack of progress in the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures to settle the situation in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin press service said.

"The leaders continued to exchange views on the situation in the context of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. The sides voiced concern over the lack of progress in the implementation of the Minsk accords of 2015 and resolutions of the Normandy Four summit in Paris in 2019," the press service said.

Putin once again stressed the necessity of a direct dialogue between Kiev and the Donetsk and Lugansk republics to agree steps towards implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures, it added.

Putin and Merkel also discussed the situation in Libya and expressed concern over escalation of hostilities in that country. "The two leaders stressed that there is no alternative to the ceasefire and the soonest launch of United Nations-brokered intra-Libyan talks. The Russian side hailed Egypt’s mediatory efforts to promote peaceful settlement of the Libyan crisis in furtherance of the resolutions of the Berlin international conference on January 19, 2020," the Kremlin said.

Another topic was Syrian settlement. "The sides discussed key aspects of the situation in Syria, including issues of ensuring humanitarian demands of that country’s population," the press service said.

They also discussed other current issues, including combating the coronavirus pandemic. The president and the chancellor reiterated commitment to further close cooperation between the countries’ health ministries and other agencies concerned.

The conversation was initiated by the German side.