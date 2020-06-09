Putin not scheduled to hold phone conversation with Erdogan — Kremlin

"No, today there are no such plans. Today there are no plans to hold a conversation with the Turkish leader, but as you know they have very close contacts. If needed, they can be arranged very swiftly," Peskov said, answering a question on the plans to discuss the Libyan crisis with the Turkish president.

In comment on Erdogan’s statement that he could discuss Libya with Putin, the Kremlin spokesman noted that this conversation would take place as soon as it was arranged.

The Turkish president said on Monday he did not rule out talks with the Russian leader on the situation in Libya. According to him, after talks with US President Donald Trump a new stage in US-Turkish relations could begin regarding the transition process in Libya. He also said a deal on a range of issues had been achieved.